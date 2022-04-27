Megan Fox says she felt rejected by the feminist movement

In recent months, Megan Fox has drawn public attention for her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, as both openly talk about their couple rituals, such as drinking each other’s blood and having an engagement ring that physically hurts if they try to remove it. . But the actress has been a controversial figure for years, and in her early days this had nothing to do with her personal relationships. For years, she was considered a sex symbol, but when she decided to criticize the sexist methods of Hollywood she was branded as problematic and her career suffered. Of course, this definitely has to do with facing such a problematic system alone, but also that she did not have the support of the feminist movement; in fact, the protagonist of Diabolical Temptation – 42% assure that they suffered this rejection in a very evident and sad way.

Keep reading: Megan Fox reveals that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, drink each other’s blood

That Hollywood, and the film industry in general, is a toxic, sexist, racist and homophobic place is not a surprising reality. History is full of open secrets about actors who had to hide their sexual preferences, or directors’ sexual assaults that were covered up by big production companies. For a few years, certain feminist and pro-LGBTQ movements have gained strength to fight the problem, but the public’s reaction to each new inclusive character or each new actress who claims she was harassed by someone famous, shows that there is still much to be done. and overcome.

One of the most important steps was taken thanks to the movement metoo that ended up condemning one of the untouchable names of Hollywood: Harvey Weinstein. Since then, women within the industry have been more vocal about everything their jobs entail, from forced nudity to sexual harassment by iconic figures. Although this is appreciated and no one can deny that it opened the doors to a serious discussion about society, many women spoke out against these treatments long before it was a trend or safe for them to speak about it. Rose McGowan was one of the first to accuse Weinstein, as were Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, who also saw his work and reputation seriously affected.

Like them, Megan fox He always spoke about all the sexism he suffered, but nobody paid attention to him. When she commented that Michael Bay auditioned her in a bathing suit for a small scene in Bad Cops 2 – 23%, people made fun of her and many interviewers even joined in the abuse by making offensive comments about her body or how they would have done the same thing, totally ignoring that she was a teenager when this happened. Following further comments about pressure from the director and little concern for her actors’ safety, Fox was fired from the Transformers franchise. 57% and became the target of ridicule.

You may also like: Megan Fox wants to join the MCU or the DCEU

Since Fox’s image was always publicized as one of a sex symbol, her career was affected by her status. Analysts, critics and the public itself assured that she was only good for showing meat and did not have much talent as an actress. Similarly, as she was branded as a problem, her initial impulse did not maintain strength and her important roles were forgotten. Megan fox is aware of all this and during an interview for the magazine Glamor UK (via IndieWire) explained how she felt excluded from the feminist movement that now moves in Hollywood to take care of other actresses:

I’ve never felt fully included in the feminist community and I still think it’s terribly complicated. Whatever I provoked them was not something they could digest very well. So that came back to me, as I was rejected for those reasons. And I just don’t think I was a very compassionate victim.

Fox assured that this made her feel unprotected in the face of the wave of criticism and attacks she received after her comments:

I was not allowed to be human, because I was a topic of conversation, gossip and jokes. I was essentially in hiding for several years of my life. I don’t know if the psychological breakdown was strictly related to being objectified. It was more related to being constantly dehumanized, criticized and judged.

The actress considers that feminism is a necessary movement, but also that there are many critics within the same group. Megan fox She declares that her figure was seen as feminist until she called her fiancé “Daddy” and was criticized by many women. For her, these attacks were absurd, because true feminism is one that allows women to be whoever they want to be with the freedom to act and decide what they prefer, without following strict rules of behavior in order to earn the label of feminist.

don’t leave without reading: Megan Fox joins the cast of the remake of Bonnie and Clyde