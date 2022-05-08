Entertainment

Megan Fox Says She Has Thoughts About Fiance Machine Gun Kelly Since She Was 4

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

USA.- ApparentlyMegan Fox, de four years, “manifested” to Machine Gun Kelly. When she was younger, Megan Fox wasn’t like other kids. At age four, while her classmates were playing at recess, the actress was busy manifesting her now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Source link

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Doctor Strange: the work of Rachel McAdams before being famous | United States Celebs | Marvel Movies | MCU nnda nnlt | FAME

5 mins ago

Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson got closer to Elon Musk at the Met Gala!

7 mins ago

Nodal is still in contact with Belinda and does not completely rule out a reconciliation

15 mins ago

Taylor Swift’s “Singin’ in the Rain”

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button