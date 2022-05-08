Megan Fox Says She Has Thoughts About Fiance Machine Gun Kelly Since She Was 4

USA.- ApparentlyMegan Fox, de four years, “manifested” to Machine Gun Kelly. When she was younger, Megan Fox wasn’t like other kids. At age four, while her classmates were playing at recess, the actress was busy manifesting her now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

In an interview with glam uk, Fox explains his theory, saying:

He is literally my exact physical type that I have been manifesting since I was four years old. I am also four years older than him. So I think I created it. My thoughts and intentions made him into the person he is, who knows what he would have been or what he would have looked like if it weren’t for me.

If the thread goes back far enough, it might be fair to say that Fox’s devoted rallies years and years ago may have saved pop-punk. Who knows what the genre would have been like if it weren’t for her? Thanks to all of Fox’s brainwork, we’ll never have to know what could have been.

But it looks like we’ll have to keep learning things about the couple against our collective will on an almost weekly basis. When the couple announced their engagement earlier this year, Fox shared:

And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood

In the same conversation with Glamor UK, the actress clarified that she and MGK only exchanged a few drops of blood – nothing crazy, in case anyone was concerned – and that they still do so on occasion “for ritual purposes.”

However, Fox is much more in control when it comes to drinking blood. Her fiancé is “much more messy and hectic and chaotic, and she’s willing to open her chest with broken glass and say, ‘Take my soul.'”