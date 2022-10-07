Megan Fox Says Targaryen Blonde Is The Trending Hair Color Of Fall 2022

If you don’t know who the Targaryens are, you’re in time to find out. Probably Daenerys Targaryen is the best known of all, she was the “Mother of Dragons” of the series Game of Thrones. And you can learn more about the history of the other Targaryens in the series currently broadcast by HBO Max, the house of the dragon. One of the most characteristic features of the family is her almost white blonde hair, the same tone that Megan Fox has chosen.

Targaryen blond: how to get the trendy color

It is a platinum blonde shade that, despite being so light, aims to look as natural as possible. After all, it is the genuine hair color of the Targaryens in the series. The best way to achieve as authentic an effect as possible is through the selective use of highlights, because natural hair is rarely completely one-dimensional. Targaryen blonde looks quite cool at first glance, but a closer look will reveal some areas that are warmer in tone. In the coloring process, this means that approximately 75% is cool platinum blonde and approximately 25% is warm platinum blonde.

Those who, like most, are not as blond as the Targaryens, can combine the platinum blonde shade with a ‘root effect’. This is when roots are intentionally dyed the natural hair color or simply left to grow as they are to make the platinum blonde grow prettier. Megan Fox is the best example.

The actress is known for trying out new hair colors with wigs. So we are almost sure that the Targaryen makeover is also temporary. Nonetheless, we love it as inspiration.

This article was originally published on Glamor DE.

Translation and adaptation: Blanca de Almandoz

