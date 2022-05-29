Megan Fox seduces on the red carpet with a crystal dress and a ‘heart attack’ opening

The actress Megan fox showed that she is one of the queens of the Red carpet parading in a spectacular Di Lorenzo Serafini dress at the premiere of the film good mourningled by her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan fox35, imitated the style of Jessica Rabbit wearing a strapless pink dress, covered in crystals. The garment accentuated her curvaceous silhouette and tiny waist. She had a slit in her left leg. She completed her look with clear ribbon platform sandals.

A relevant part of her styling was the hairstyle and makeup. She styled her long black hair in waves, but left one ear uncovered to show off her stunning diamond earrings.

She opted for a pink lipstick, blush in the same tone and a cat eye liner.

Photos: AFP

Machine Gun Kelly She wore a pink satin suit with a rose print. She completed her look with black shoes.

The movie good mourning It will premiere on Friday, May 20.

Photo: EFE

Megan Fox confirms she drank Machine Gun Kelly’s blood

Megan fox is about to marry the rapper Machine Gun Kelly and confirmed to Glamor that they drank each other’s blood by committing; they don’t just carry it in a vial around their neck.

“Yes. People imagine us with glasses like in Game of Thrones, but it’s only a few drops. Sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes,” he confessed.

the star of transformers he says he reads tarot cards, likes astrology and does physical meditations. “I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things,” he notes.

The musician uploaded the video of the engagement ring to instagram and wrote: “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

The ring is valued at $500,000 and includes an emerald, birthstone of Megan foxand a diamond, the stone of Machine Gun Kelly. The two gemstones are set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together “like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love,” noted Gun Kelly.

The rapper added that the ring has “thorn” jewels, so if Megan Fox takes it off, she will feel pain. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”