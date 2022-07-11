Megan Fox sends an unexpected gift to her ex-husband for this reason. Do you want to reconcile?

USA.- After her ex-husband Brian AustinGreen welcome their new baby named Zane with Sharna Burgess of Dancing with the Stars June 28, now Megan fox He sent the new parents a pretty white flower arrangement with a note that reads, “Congratulations Brian and Sharna,” TMZ reported.

With this good gesture, it is verified that the goodwill between Green and Fox continues, since they apparently have a good behavior for each other since they separated in 2019 and then divorced in 2021. They met in 2004 in the recordings from Hope & Faith and then married in 2010. The former couple is reportedly on good terms because of their three children they share, Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5.

sharnaburgess/Instagram

In a June episode of the podcast The Viall Files by Nick Viall, Burgess opened up about the first time she met Megan, which was five months after she started dating Green in the fall of 2021. “We were both in the same restaurant and oddly enough we made eye contact for a brief moment, and I I said, ‘This is not the place for us to meet for the first time,'” Burgess said.

He then texted Fox after getting his number from Green, in which he wrote: “’Hey, I’m with your kids all the time. If you ever want to know anything about me, or if you ever want to have coffee, let me know. They are amazing kids. I love you and if there is any way I can support you to be a part of this situation, please let me know.’” For her part, Megan responded with appreciation, according to Burgess.

Source: Pure Show