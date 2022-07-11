Entertainment

Megan Fox sends an unexpected gift to her ex-husband for this reason. Do you want to reconcile?

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

USA.- After her ex-husband Brian AustinGreen welcome their new baby named Zane with Sharna Burgess of Dancing with the Stars June 28, now Megan fox He sent the new parents a pretty white flower arrangement with a note that reads, “Congratulations Brian and Sharna,” TMZ reported.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chris Hemsworth was about to lose his role as Thor for this attractive actor

9 mins ago

What is the most played movie on Disney + Argentina this day

20 mins ago

Quebec Summer Festival: pop star on a mission

21 mins ago

Paris Hilton preferred a celebration with celebrities than going to see the president of the United States

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button