Megan Fox, sensual zebra pose: Instagram gets hot

Megan Fox has inflamed the evening of his millions of fans with a series of videos and heart attack shots in the last few hours. The actress, one of the by law for some time now influencer more active on Instagram, she continues to amaze on social media and advertise her brands and new collections. In the last post, the woman was therefore immortalized, on a red background, in a breathtaking photo.

Top model pose and zebra coat, open mouth and hands on lips for Megan, who in caption invites – without beating about the bush – fans to buy. The description therefore reads: “My new Collection is her, shop now!”.

It was the same official brand profile published by Megan a to comment the post. “Obsessed”, reads between the messages, complete with inflamed hearts. In the stories, in addition to the post, the woman then shared other backstage videos with the same red background. The collaboration is already a success, and the interactions already thousands. In the mood for shooting, Fox has often shown up these days in the guise of model.

First in tandem with the crackling Kourtney Kardashian, then solo for exactly 7 fan days, when he promised the release of his new line within a week. And here it is his new collection, which has already enjoyed great success among millions of fans on social media.