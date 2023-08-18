Megan Fox shared photos of her trip to the beach

Megan Fox shared a bold photo on Instagram Photo: Instagram/meganfox

Actress Megan Fox He left the social network a few months ago. it from rumors of a Possible infidelity by her boyfriend Colson Baker from 2021 (better known as) machine gun KellyMegan Fox shared one final photo of herself in a plunging bodysuit with the caption “You can taste the foulness / It’s in your breath,” referencing the theme. pray you hold me authorship of Beyonce.

From here on, Fox deleted all the photos from her Instagram, which many followers considered to be a sign of the bad moment she was experiencing and a sign that her relationship with the musician was over.

Eventually, Megan returned to Instagram with a photo that showed off her signature face, full lips and cat-eyes. The photo came shortly after photos were leaked of Megan and Coulson enjoying a vacation in Hawaii, indicating that the infidelity drama was over.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to be on the mend after enjoying a vacation in Hawaii Photo © 2023 Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Now, Megan Fox returns to Instagram with a daring photo Where he showed off his amazing body. The actress wore a bikini, which covered up the bare minimum so that Instagram wouldn’t report the photo. In the second image, Megan is looking into the camera in front of a gray sky and a calm sea in the background.

Images that have only been on the network for a few hours has over 2 million responses,

Megan Fox drew a lot of criticism for the pictures she shared on her Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Megan Fox

Another section that caught attention was the caption with which Megan uploaded the image: “ace of cups + star”, an apparent reference to the Tarot. One of the users took trouble to explain the letters Megan cited, maintaining that it represented a moment of transition.

“When these two cards are brought together in a tarot reading, suggests a powerfully transformative period of emotional healing, spiritual growth, renewed hope, Also when someone gets spiritual help. This is a time of deep emotional satisfaction, heart is open to more, trust your intuition, listen to your heart and the journey ahead will be blissful and loving. Dreams and desires will manifest. Optimistic outlook towards life and love,” user kimjoshi12 commented.

What has given much to discuss is that this publication comes just days after Megan admitted in an interview that she never liked her body, claiming to suffer from body dysmorphia.

Despite being considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, Megan Fox has confessed on several occasions that she has never been able to love her body Reuters/Gina Moon

“I have body dysmorphia. I never see myself the way others see me. There’s never been a time in my life when I’ve loved my body, neverhe told Sports Illustrated in mid-May. This wasn’t the first time Fox spoke on the subject, as in 2019 he provided several details of why he chose to step away from Hollywood.

“I was not perfect, I was either too fat or too thin. It was silly, or offensive. She was a useless or bad actress. Whatever you can tell me, I already felt that way, because i thought the world wouldn’t accept meSo after that I went through a really rough time,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019.

Chances are Megan Fox has had so many plastic surgeries because of her obsession with looking “perfect”. The actress had to spend a lot of money in breast implants, botox, nose surgery and many other arrangements. 60 thousand dollars And there was a lot of criticism from fans who once considered her to be the most beautiful woman in the entertainment industry.

You may be interested in:

What is known about the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse?

Touching letter from Bruce Willis’ daughter: how she lived her father’s illness and her own health problems