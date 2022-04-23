Megan Fox Shares a Heartfelt Birthday Message for Fiancee Machine Gun Kelly

Actress Megan Fox shares a heartfelt message for her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in a new viral Instagram post. The post was shared in celebration of the singer’s 32nd birthday on Friday.

“Today your mom told us you were born a month early (you were SO destined to be a charming, mercurial Svengali Gemini) and as a baby you were ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time’ and she couldn’t have done it. I imagined a more apt description of you,” Fox began her sentimental statement.

She continued to talk about her future husband in a kind and passionate manner.

“The world has no idea what a gentle and beautiful heart you have. How generous and considerate you are… How absurdly strange, intelligent and resourceful you are… You are by far the most unique human being I have ever met. «

She continued: “And if I could give something special to the boy who has everything for his birthday, I would remove the veil from his eyes so they could see what I see. You are such a beautiful soul. I am honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy birthday, love of my life”.

Fox and Kelly started dating in 2020. In January 2022, Fox shared a video on Instagram, now with 32 million views, of Kelly getting down on one knee to propose.

“And as in all lives before this one, and as in all lives to follow, I said yes,” Fox wrote.

Kelly also took to Instagram to share her many thanks to her fans for the birthday wishes and for listening to her music. She shared many photos, including one with Fox, one with her daughter Casie, a cute video with a cat, Kelly with cars and a bike. It also appears that Kelly got a new tattoo that she says is “bulletproof.”

Friends, including Travis Barker, commented: “Happy birthday my brother! Until the wheels fall off.

Kelly recently released her sixth studio album, blanket sale, which includes hits like “Emo Girl” (featuring Willow Smith) and “maybe” (featuring Bring Me The Horizon). The singer also has more than 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify with many songs exceeding 100 million streams.

On April 14, Kelly announced on Instagram her new movie, Good duel. Recently, he released the trailer for the film which will be released in theaters on May 20. He, along with his friend MODSUN, wrote and directed the film starring Fox, Becky G, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron and Whitney Cummings.