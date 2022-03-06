Megan Fox shows off her natural beauty, poses without makeup | Photo: Special

There are celebrities who rarely show their natural beauty, the actress Megan fox is one of them, however, now she surprises her most loyal followers with an image where she poses without makeup.

The interpreter of Mikaela in the movie Transformers captivates social networks with a very natural face, from self-love, she shares in her stories of Instagram a photograph, where you can see him without makeup.

Of course there is a big difference between Megan Fox under the spotlight, with makeup and shining like a star, to being at home and capturing herself without any tweaksEither way it looks amazing.

Megan Fox has turned 35 years old in May 2021, and in recent years she has shown a radical change in her entire body as well as in her face, this has earned her comparison with kim kardashianalthough each has her own beauty.

Lying on a sofa, the actress and model born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States wears straight, loose hair and her bright face without color or a drop of cosmetics, a bit serious, her face looks very different from what is admired in her publications in their social media.

Megan Fox shows off her natural beauty, poses without makeup. Photo: Special



The mother of Bodhi Ransom, Journey River and Noah Shannon Green is soon to marry Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper gave her the engagement ring in Puerto Rico and before the wedding arrives they have decided adopt the new member of your family.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they have adopted a cute kitten named whiskeyis quite a cutie and it has already been revealed that they even sleep together in the same bed, the new member is very loved and has adapted perfectly.

The actress of Ninja Turtles and Diabolical temptation has not given details if once she marries the American rapper she plans to have more babies, while they are tested as responsible couple by adopting a kitten.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly adopt a new member of the family. Photo: Special



A beautiful family is surely the one that already integrates the couple of artists, Megan Fox has three children while Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter, with whom he has been seen to live wonderfully with his father’s girlfriend.