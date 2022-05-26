Megan Fox shows off the bun hairstyle that you must wear in summer to look elegant and sophisticated

Megan fox always teaches us awesome looks that we love to recreate, however, we rarely see it with a hair collected. In their social networks, the actress surprised everyone by showing off her bun hairstyle which is perfect to look elegant and sophisticated in summer.

The bun hairstyle either bun is taking great relevance in the world of fashion, as it is a practical look and that can be adapted to any style and for any occasion. Also, it’s a hairstyle that evokes the Y2K trendthat is, the trend of wearing looks that we used to see in the 2000s.

Megan Fox sports high bun hairstyle to look elegant

Through their social networks, Megan Fox showed off a very different look: a high bun hairstyle with two strands in front. The 36-year-old actress assured that she does not usually wear this type of hairstyle because “her head is the size of a small edamame”, however, she opted for this look for a press conference about the film Good Mourning .

The bun or chignon hairstyle is perfect for evening events, but you can also wear it as a day look. Photo: Instagram @meganfox

How to make an elegant bun like Megan Fox’s?

As we mentioned, this updo hairstyle is one of the easiest to do and it looks amazing on any occasion. So if you want make a chic bun hairstyle, follow these steps:

Gather your hair at the crown of the head and brush perfectly to avoid any baby hair.

Pull two equal-sized strands of hair, preferably thin, from the front of your head.

With a natural bristle brush, comb your hair back and tie it with a rubber band.

Wrap the rest of your hair and loop it around the hair tie.

Attach bobby pins or bobby pins to adjust the hair.

You can apply fixative spray and comb the strands from the front, as well as the baby hairs that may arise.

Bun hairstyle is easy to do. Photo: Unsplash

So easy you can recreate the Megan Fox bun hairstyle, making it a great option to look stylish anywhere. The touch of sophistication will be given by the perfect updo, so if you want to opt for a messy bun you will have to leave some baby hairs to give it the relaxed touch.