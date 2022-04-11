Megan Fox Shows Off Tiny Waist in Corset Minidress in Los Angeles

Megan fox conquered the red carpet The Daily Front Row Fashion Awardsheld in Los Angeles, with an elegant fancy attire that helped her to highlight her worked figure.

posed for the cameras present dressed in a long-sleeved brown minidress and a length that barely covered her thighs signed by La Quan Smith, from its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

The design featured a corset who defined his tiny waista round neckline and loose details on the shoulders.

Photo: AP

added a couple of stilettos gold with a bracelet, which had a stiletto heel and a fine ribbon on the toes; as well as a pair of long, multiple circular earrings bangles chain and rings in both hands.

It showed itself coquettebut with an image of girlworking with her chocolate-colored hair parted in the middle and wavy strands over her shoulders in a wet style; while her face was defined by lipstick nakedslightly shaded eyelids, blush tan, a fine cat eyes and false eyelashes with black mascara.

On his way through the Red carpet, Megan posed alone and later with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelland, who looked striking in a jacket with colorful flowers, baggy black pants, patent leather shoes and jewelry combined with that of his fiancee.

Inside of the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, where the awards ceremony took place, the couple was caught having fun with other guests and posing with big stars and influencers of the internet as Gigi Gorgeous and her husband Nats Getty, Youtube stars and Hollywood stylist Maeve Reily.

Photo: AP

His recent public appearances come after the rapper, whose real name is Colson Bakergave an interview to Howard Stern about his “first really intense relationship” with the Transformers star.

He even talked about one of the songs who wrote inspired by the early stages of your relationshipwhen they were in a “dangerous place”.

In the interviewthe singer said they resorted to the ayahuascaa hallucinogenic substance made from plants from the Amazon to seek healing in their courtship.

“At that time, yes, I think we were in a dangerous place, which led us to seek healing in forms such as plant medicine, ayahuasca,” he revealed.

He also said that he took therapy to be able to be in a relationship and let go of your possessiveness and fear of abandonment.

the couple of celebrities met during the filming of Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020 and two months later they began to be romantically linked.

At the beginning of the year they committed to the Ritz-Carlton Botanical Spa Golden Beach from Puerto Rico. After getting engaged, the couple admitted they had drunk blood of the other to seal the commitment.

MA

