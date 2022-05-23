Megan Fox shows off tremendous cleavage at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding

United States.- Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox they looked stunning during their friends wedding Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The couple posed together in several photos of the beautiful wedding ceremony.

The rapper wore a blue leopard print suit and black loafers, which added a bit more height. Also, he had pink hair. As for Megan, she wore a black dress with bare shoulders, a neckline that lifted her bust and had a skirt with a slit on the left side, which exposed her leg. She wore high heels, so she required a little help from her fiancé to get down the steps for her. both looks of Dolce & Gabbana.

It should be noted that the two seemed to be having a serious fight earlier today. The rapper’s head bowed as Fox spoke to him. Although they were happy later, already at the event, they appeared at different times during the day with him arriving by boat after the actress.

Yesterday, Machine Gun Kelly posted a photo of himself without clothes while on the set of his new comedy movie. Good Mourning. He was holding a small towel to his private part. His post was accompanied by the following text: “I did 5 full sit-ups (and 200 joints) to prepare for my role in good mourning“.

The rapper co-wrote, co-directed and starred in the film with Mod Sun. The tape premiered on Saturday, the same day that the singer uploaded the photo with nothing. His girlfriend Megan Fox also appears in this one, who makes a small appearance.

Source: DM