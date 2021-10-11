Megan Fox shows us her combat outfit on the set of The Expendables 4

In addition to Stallone, Statham, Lundgren and Jaa, Megan Fox is also in the cast of The Expendables 4 and will be with this costume.

Ten years have already passed since the first film in the saga Expendables, old glories of action cinema not yet old enough to let go. This means that Sylvester Stallone, in a decade that took him from 65 to 75, he still does not feel ready for the retirement home, quite the contrary. Filming of the The Mercenaries 4 directed by Scott Waugh with the presence in the cast, in addition to Stallion, from Jason Statham, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Randy Couture, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran And Megan Fox.

The actress has been working a lot lately. It has two films currently in post production, two in preparation and two completed pending release (including Night Teeth coming October 20 on Netflix). Of the last three he did, Till Death, Midnight in the Switchgrass And Rogue, only the latter we can see for hire with Kilos, by subscription on Now or by purchasing it in blu-ray, as the other two are still unreleased. But now Megan Fox is busy on the set of the fourth film sui “Expendable” mercenaries, as the original title says, and in the photo below she shows us the costume she wears on set to look more badass than ever.

Further down the Rogue trailer.

