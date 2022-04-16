Megan Fox ‘snubs’ Machine Gun Kelly while trying to kiss her at a fashion event

ads

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly had an awkward moment at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles.

The couple, who are usually open to public displays of affection, clashed at the event on Sunday night (April 10) with a somber-looking Megan who rebuffed her fiancé’s attempts to kiss her on the red carpet.

It made viewers wonder if there was trouble in paradise.

The 35-year-old Transformers actress was standing with her stylist, Maeve Reilly, who was to receive the Style Curator award.

Megan seemed disinterested and unhappy when Machine Gun Kelly tried to hug her.

Megan Fox snubbed her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly while he was trying to kiss her on the red carpet (Image: Footwear News/Instagram)

Fans noted that it might not be okay with the couple after scenes were shared on the Footwear News Instagram account.

One fan wrote, “Megan isn’t here for her shenanigans,” while another said, “Megan looks upset!!! Hmmmm.”

A third commented, “OMG, he’s hating it.”

One also said, “Somebody’s mad,” adding a smiley face emoji.

The moment may have been awkward, but the pair tried to appear close, walking hand-in-hand later in the event.

Megan looked unhappy and avoided eye contact with her fiancé (Image: Footwear News/Instagram)

Megan wore a simple yet classic dress with a corset underneath and Machine Gun Kelly wore a floral jacket and black pants.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, have been together since they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and got engaged in January of this year.

Viewers and fans online noted the awkward moment at the award ceremony (Picture: Footwear News/Instagram)

Megan has three children, with her former husband Brian Austin Green.

Recently, Megan endeared herself to her fans by posting a selfie in her car with her black hair cascading to her shoulders, wearing a revealing animal print top, and sporting super long green and white nails.

The Instagram post was captioned: “My hoop is sticking out of my dress and I have white nail polish all over my hand from a botched manicure in the car but don’t look at that. just focus on what’s working.”

