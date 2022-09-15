Megan Fox sparks rumors that she had her implants redone

Megan Fox fans have been speculating that the actress enlarged her breast implants after new photos emerged of Fox at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party last weekend.

In some snapshots published on Instagram by the same Megan, 36 years oldShe wore a sparkly silver bra that showed off her ample cleavage.

Minutes after the star of Jennifer´s Body, vSeveral social media users noted that the top seemed to highlight her noticeably enhanced cleavage.

Influencer Dana Omari, who frequently posts about celebrity facelift transformations on her Insta account @igfamousbydana, said she received “nearly 100 messages” asking about Fox after the actress shared the photos via Instagram last Sunday for the night.

“Around June of this year I realized they were a lot bigger… but Beyoncé’s party photos (shiny bra top) REALLY showed the change. This is definitely a review,” Omari alleged in a post shared on Monday.

“She had small implants in the past. When she started dating MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] I noticed a change in them. I can’t know for sure if it’s not weight gain, I think it could be. But it is also quite possible that it is a revision ”She concluded.

Fans continued to share similar comments in the comments section of Fox’s post.

“Did he have surgery?” one follower asked, while another suggested his chest looked “rock hard” and he should “get his money back”.

Fox, who was joined at the party by her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, She paired the edgy top with a matching pair of sparkly short shorts, silver platform heels, and white knee-high socks.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old “Bloody Valentine” rocker dressed to impress in bright blue pants and a pink faux fur coat.

The guest list for the star-studded party also included Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, ZendayaJaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and her ex tristan thompson.

The two were photographed outside the party mansion in Bel Air, California. However, it is not clear if they arrived together (Khloé and Tristan).