Megan Fox stars in Till Death, where she plays a woman handcuffed to her suicidal husband

Megan fox is the protagonist of “Till Death“, a suspense film in which she plays Emma, ​​who has been married for ten years to Mark (Eoin Macken), a womanizing and manipulative lawyer who defended her in a harassment case. She now has an extramarital affair with Tom (Aml Ameen), her husband’s colleague.

Mark prepares a very special party to celebrate ten years of marriage. Or so it seems, because when she wakes up she does so handcuffed to him, who surprises her by shooting herself in the head. In the middle of nowhere, in a snowy place, without clothes and dragging her husband’s body, Emma must find a way to save herself. once Bobby (Callan Mulvey), her attacker from the past, and his brother Jimmy (Jack Roth) arrive at the house.

“I think that ‘Until you die’ is about breaking free from a prison that has been self-imposed or imposed by others, and decide that it’s not going to work for you,” explained Megan Fox in an interview shared by Gussi, the film’s distributor in Mexico. “I hope the audience sees parts of themselves in the movie and has fun. I hope that you can escape from the things that bother you or haunt you.”

Megan Fox in “Till Death”. Photo: courtesy Gussi.

Before the shoot, an important decision was Emma’s dressing room after being chained to her dead husband (Megan “dragged” a stunt). Originally, she was going to wear the wedding dress that Mark had prepared for her, but Megan suggested a tuxedo.

Megan Fox, who starred in the horror comedy “Jennifer’s Body” (2009), emphasized: “I had never done a psychological thriller and this story had a lot of elements that I had never played on screen before”. Emma, ​​she considered, “she’s very resilient, she’s smart and I think she has a good heart. She’s been pushed to a place where she hasn’t made the best decisions, but I think at a certain point she was giving it her all. So, I have a lot of respect for her.”

“Until You Die” was going to be filmed in March 2020 at the Nu Boyana Film Studios in Sofia, Bulgaria, but the covid-19 pandemic lockdown delayed plans for filming in snowy locations. That delay forced the production to build the winter sets in the dead of summer, including a frozen lake.

To Megan Fox this did not imply a challenge, on the contrary. She explained: “We all know what it’s like to be in a frozen place, so I just had to remember that feeling: your body shakes, you hyperventilate and you breathe differently. So the set was much better than being frozen for 10 hours a day, 6 days a week for 4 or 5 weeks. Because that’s going to bring you down and then you’re not going to have the energy to do any kind of acting.”

