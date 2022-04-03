Megan Fox steals sighs in this mini skirt and crop top that reveals her great curves

United States.- Megan Fox He decided to go to his Instagram to upload new photos where he shows off his toned belly, so his fans were shocked.

The 35-year-old celebrity is wearing a long-sleeved crop top and a miniskirt, both in shades of blue. In addition, she accompanied her outfit with black boots that reached her knees.

As for her hair, it was worn in a high bun, while her bangs touched her eyebrows. About his makeup, he was wearing a blue eye shadow that gave him a more shocking look.

As for the text, he put: “SpaceX flight attendant [emoji de corazón azul]. There are only 8 months and 6 days left for you to reach your destination.’

Megan’s post comes just days after her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly revealed they went on an ayahuasca trip. “All jokes aside, it was one of the most important things that happened to me in my life,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.