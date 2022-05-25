Megan Fox steals sighs in this see-through fishnet dress that leaves everything exposed

USA.- celebrity Megan fox showed a preview of his second collaboration with Boohoo, which is a British online fashion retailer. The company posted a video on Tuesday where they gave a quick look at some of the garments that they will launch on June 7 of this year. The actress first collaborated with the brand in 2021 when they launched her first fashion line.

Related news

The clip uploaded by Boohoo shows Fox wearing some of his clothes. In the first look, the famous brings a fishnet dress transparent and brilliant with which it leaves nothing to the imagination. She paired it with large silver hoop earrings and long orange nails. As for her second outfit, she wears a long coat, also in orange, which reached her ankles. To complement this look, the star wore large, chunky gold earrings.

As for its arrangement, it was simple and sophisticated. Megan wore nude lipstick and black eyeliner to make her eyes pop. The company also added a text to excite fans with these clothes that will be released in the summer. “SHE IS BACK. You sold out the first collection, now she’s back for round 2. @boohoo x @meganfox 2.0 launches June 7, 2022.”

For those who don’t know, the fashion line is meant to reflect the actress’s wardrobe. The fellow model opened up about her first release with Boohoo during an interview with People. Maeve Reilly, who is her stylist, helped her create her first line. “Boohoo brought me a lot of design ideas. As I was going through them, I really did very little removing or changing.” Megan has been a huge fashion influencer for many years now. She has graced the covers of magazines like Rolling Stones and Maxim.

Source: People and Instagram @boohoo