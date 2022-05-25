Entertainment

Megan Fox steals sighs in this see-through fishnet dress that leaves everything exposed

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

USA.- celebrity Megan fox showed a preview of his second collaboration with Boohoo, which is a British online fashion retailer. The company posted a video on Tuesday where they gave a quick look at some of the garments that they will launch on June 7 of this year. The actress first collaborated with the brand in 2021 when they launched her first fashion line.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

this was the media relationship of the 90s

8 mins ago

Alexandra Daddario at 36 still looks 15

9 mins ago

Nancy. A Nancy paleoclimatologist in the Top 100 of the most influential people in the world of “Time”

9 mins ago

3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE from May 23 to 27

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button