Megan Fox stuns with Machine Gun Kelly in London

Megan Fox Caught by the paparazzi giving a style and glamor class on the streets of London before attending an exclusive party hosted by her boyfriend machine gun Kelly And mark jacques burton at the Apollos Mouse Club in London.

The 37-year-old actress was photographed in a light gray leather look, which was made for mannaiWhile leaving his hotel with the rapper.

He organizations was made of short dressFeaturing an inverted sweetheart neckline, chunky straps and a cinched waist.

She paired a pair of extra tall snakeskin print boots, styled a black trench coat matrix and a black bag

She wore silver jewelery as well as sparkling earrings and a red manicure that matched her outfit.

Megan Fox shows off her amazing style with Machine Gun Kelly in London. Photo: Grosby Group

She looked flirtatious but with a serious demeanor, with her red hair parted in the middle and flowing locks over her shoulders; while her face was defined nudeslightly shaded lids and Shame red and fine cat eye.

beside her, machine gun Kelly He was photographed wearing a matching outfit, consisting of black pants and sweatshirt and black and white tennis shoes, as well as a silver hat and jewellery.

couple’s recent trip United Kingdom This occurs after resuming their intermittent relationship.

They were seen for the first time after calling off their engagement at the launch of the latest issue of the magazine. Sports Illustrated, in which megan fox modeling Various and short dresses in the sea.

Megan reportedly broke up with MGK, his real name coulson bakerBecause he had been unfaithful, although they tried to resolve their subsequent disputes, they put their relationship on hold in the last months until they reconciled in April.

a source told People On his comeback: “He’s doing everything he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it. They are slowly working on a reconciliation, but she is still in complete doubt.”