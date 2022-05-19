Entertainment

Megan Fox supports and encourages her son to wear dresses – Entertainment – Culture

Megan fox

Megan Fox poses on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

The model and actress revealed details about her family in an interview with Glamor magazine.

The actress Megan fox he has kept his three children out of fame and the media; however, these days she made headlines after her statement in a recent interview with Glamor UK magazine.

Fox, famous for her roles in the Transformers saga and for starring in the film ‘Diabolical Temptation’, revealed that her eldest son, 9 years old, has been the victim of bullying and harassment for wearing women’s dresses.

“I bought a bunch of books that went into these things and went into the full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children”, he mentioned in the interview.

“Some of the books are about how you can be a child and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothes however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality,” she added.

Megan Fox is currently engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The father of her children is Brian Austin Green, who was her partner between 2010 and 2021. In addition to Noah Shannon, the actress and model has Bodhi Ransom Green (8 years old) and Journey River Green (5 years old). ).

