Megan Fox surprised with her look at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 and in the networks they compared her with Moria Casán

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Buenos Aires was not the only city that dressed up on Sunday night. Because while the Hilton Hotel celebrates the Martin Fierroat the MGM Grand Garden Arena located in Las Vegas, the awards were held Billboard Music Awards, one of the most important awards to the best of music. Great international stars met there and there were stellar presentations of Becky G, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran Y Ellen Kingamong others.

At that gala, one of the personalities that attracted the most attention was Megan foxwho went to accompany his partner, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The actress impacted her look, since she looked completely different: bangs, and hair well smooth and dark. In addition, she complemented it with matching makeup and a black dress with silver designs..

Like any change of image, there were many comments both for and against on social networks. However, the most hilarious was seen when they compared her with nothing more and nothing less than Moria Casan. “My God, Megan Fox became Moria Casán”wrote a user in Twitter. “They are Moria Casan and the Pole”, added another, as a joke. And another noted: “Megan Fox copied Moria Casán’s face and Zac Efron copied Ricardo Fort’s. The influence of the Argentine show business is incredible”. The truth is that the images that the musician shared with his girlfriend exceeded 700 thousand likes in Instagram.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of Midnight on the Switchgrass, a crime thriller based on a true story. Then, after two years of dating, they got engaged in January and used their social media to spread the news to their fans. In this sense, they announced the promise to unite their lives in marriage through a video posted on Instagram.

In the romantic recording, rapper Casie Colson Baker (his real name) chose the Banyan tree garden to commit to his girlfriend, on that site, the actor also knelt in front of his girlfriend and He gave her a ring to surprise her. A few seconds after looking excited with her hands on her cheeks, Megan also knelt down, extended her arm to answer the request and helped her partner to put the jewel on her. After that, the lovers stayed for a few seconds holding hands until melting into a passionate kiss. It should be noted that the rapper requested that the moment be recorded from multiple angles, since the video of just 25 seconds has many shot changes to capture the expressions of both.

The answer that the musician obtained was affirmative, since it was the same actress who published the video and accompanied it with a text where she recounted how the relationship evolved since They began their love union in the summer of 2020. According to the Fox publication, the place surrounded by nature where he received the ring was the same one where they began their relationship: “In July 2020 we sat near this Banyan tree and asked for magic.”wrote the actress.

