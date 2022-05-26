Megan Fox swapped her heels for Vans at Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding

ads

More about: Megan Fox See Megan Fox and MGK in leopard and lace at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding Megan Fox praises MGK’s ‘vulnerable’ performance dedicated to the ‘unborn child’ Ryan Sheckler hopes to get a wedding invite from MGK and Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Debuts Matching Tattoos on Her Ring Fingers

This is a trend we can get behind!

Megan Fox traded her heels for sneakers while attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s extravagant wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday.

For the cliffside nuptials, the actress, 36, paired her Zuhair Murad Couture taffeta gown with a black corset and matching platform peep-toe heels.

But according to her latest photos from the grand reception, where guests were served a pitiful amount of pasta, Fox changed into a more comfortable pair of shoes to party the night away.

“We went to a wedding…” Fox captioned Wednesday’s Instagram post, which showed fiancée Machine Gun Kelly lacing up her Vans “Old Skool Sneaker” (whose $65 price probably pales in comparison to her ceremony shoes).

Fox traded in her black platform peep-toe heels for black and white Vans.meganfox/Instagram

Fox kept the rest of her dazzling ensemble intact, and it looks like 32-year-old MGK hasn’t changed at all.

Her goth-glam look, a Dolce & Gabbana blue leopard-print three-piece suit ($5,845) paired with lots of jewelry, perfectly complemented her date’s outfit, as well as the overall Italian wedding vibe.

Machine Gun Kelly adorably helped Fox lace up his receiving shoes. Team Cobra / BACKGRID

However, Fox wasn’t the only one getting an outfit change before the dinner and dance, as the famous Kardashian family came prepared with multiple looks.

In particular, the bride’s sister, Kim Kardashian, swapped her curve-hugging black lace Dolce & Gabbana gown for a heavily bejeweled crop top and matching shorts, which she layered over a slinky catsuit.

ads