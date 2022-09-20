Megan Fox sweeps by taking belfie in tiny neon green bikini

Megan fox She is one of the most beautiful actresses of the moment and she made that clear by publishing a series of bikini pictures alongside her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

the star of transformers posed dressed in a barbie pink bikini and completed his look with a palm hat to protect himself from the sun.

He showed that they are on vacation by standing in front of a tropical landscape. Machine Gun Kelly He wore a black lightning bolt print shirt and matching cap. She wore multiple piercings and a silver chain.

But it was Megan fox who broke Instagram by posing for a pool belfie. she used a tiny neon green bikini and looked out to sea as her fiancé photographed her.

With these photographs of their vacations they put an end to the rumors of an alleged separation. The couple began dating in May 2020 when they met on the set of film recordings. Midnight in the Switchgrass.

They got engaged on January 11, 2022 in Puerto Rico. The musician uploaded the video of the engagement ring to Instagram and wrote: “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

The ring is valued at $500,000 and includes an emerald, birthstone of Megan fox, and a diamond, the Machine Gun Kelly stone. The two gemstones are set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together “like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love,” noted Gun Kelly.

The rapper added that the ring has “thorn” jewelry, so if Megan fox you take it off you will feel pain. “The bands are actually thorns. So if you try to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”

This will be the second marriage of Megan Fox. She married the actor Brian AustinGreen in 2010 and they had three children: Noah, nine years old; Bodhi of eight and Journey of six.

Although never married, Machine Gun Kelly is the father of Casie, a 13-year-old daughter from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Megan fox She was one of the guests at Beyoncé’s party and surprised with a “mirror” outfit because the theme was “disco”. She wore a low-cut bralette and tiny sparkly shorts.