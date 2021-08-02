News

Megan Fox tears up her boyfriend Machine Gunn Kelly at video games

Actress Megan Fox has confessed to introducing her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gunn Kelly, to video games, beating him repeatedly.

megan fox mortal kombat
The invincible Fox.. on Mortal Kombat! (photo: YouTube).

When we think of video games, we usually imagine young guys with headphones and a joypad in their hands; a stereotype that becomes less and less corresponding to reality year after year. Not only are video games a source of entertainment for people of all ages, but more and more girls are gamers and also of a high standard.

Of course, the profession of Megan Fox it is that of the actress, but according to what she recently told People magazine, she is still skilled in video games; surely, more than her boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gunn Kelly, beaten several times in front of the screen.

Megan Fox, the actress tears up her boyfriend Machine Gunn Kelly in Mortal Kombat

megan fox mortal kombat
An image for the actress (photo: YouTube).

To the magazine, Fox claims to have made her boyfriend play for the first time Mortal Kombat, and to have it repeatedly beaten in various matches. “He is not a great player, he spends most of his life working, playing and touring, he never manages to devote considerable time to video games” explains the actress, who reveals in any case that, usually, there is always the idea that the boy can still be better at video games.

He had never seen me play… therefore we decided to take the last Mortal Kombat. “We downloaded it and I destroyed it!” concludes Fox. Surely, with these new statements, the actress will enter even more into the hearts of her fans!

We recall that, of the videogame saga, a movie has recently arrived, landed in streaming on HBO Max; Fox, for its part, could instead be the protagonist of the new course of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, after being close in the past to having a role (specifically, that of the mermaid Selena).

