Megan Fox: The before and after of the actress; fans claim that her surgeries ruined her beauty

Undoubtedly, Megan fox She is considered one of the most sensual beauties in the entire industry, but many fans say that the actress has spoiled her beauty due to the large number of plastic surgeries.

At 37 years old And with three children, the model also continues to show off a figure of infarction, since it has always been characterized by a discipline in terms of its sculptural body.

What is a fact is that the star She is also part of a large number of celebrities who have created a vice around plastic surgeries, which is why many fans say that she is no longer as beautiful as before.

And it is that in 2008, the star of the ‘Transformers’ saga, FHM He chose her as the ‘Sexiest Woman in the World’, so her career immediately catapulted to being part of the elite of Hollywood.

Who is Megan Fox?

The star was born in 1986 in the state of Tennessee, US, and has knowledge in the world of acting, dance and modeling, since he began a career at a very young age.

In before and after Megan Fox. Photo: Getty Images

However, her real opportunity to place her career at the peak of success came in 2007, when she was chosen to play ‘Mikaela Banes’ in the fictional saga ‘Transformers’ in 2007.

Since then, they have continued to act within different productions: ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’ in 2004; ‘Jennifer’s Body’ in 2009; ‘Ninja Turtles’ in 2014; ‘A Dog Mind’ in 2020.

In before and after Megan Fox. Photo: Getty Images

While on the personal side, the star has been considered one of the most sought-after celebrities, and in 2010 she married the actor Brian AustinGreen American actor with whom she had her three children.

However, the couple divorced in 2021, as the two explained that their marriage had been fractured since 2019 and both agreed to share physical and legal custody of their children.

In before and after Megan Fox. Photo: Getty Images

But the model wanted to give herself a new chance at love, and a few months ago she got engaged to the singer known as Machine Gun Kellywho do not miss the opportunity to show off their passionate romance.

Megan Fox Operations

Despite being the possessor of great beauty and a stunning figure, the model began to undergo some aesthetic arrangements that have made her change over the years, so many fans say that she is no longer so beautiful.

In before and after Megan Fox. Photo: Getty Images

And it is that apparently, some experts assure that the actress has made the following oraesthetic perations:

Eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty)

Nose operation (rhinoplasty)

cheek implants

Breast implants

botox application

Filling material

Laser skin resurfacing and lip injections (augmentation cheiloplasty)

In before and after Megan Fox. Photo: Getty Images

That is why some of his fans assure that although he continues to retain his sensual personality, her beauty has been changing too much, to the point that she almost no longer resembles her younger years.

GBR.