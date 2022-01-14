Megan Fox: the engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox, 35 years old, e Machine Gun Kelly, 31, have been a couple since 2020, a year and a half of romantic shots and public appearances: now, it’s time to get the ring on your finger. Machine Gun Kelly knelt in front of Megan Fox with a ring designed especially for the couple.

Megan Fox shared the moment, posting the video of the Machine Gun Kelly proposal on her Instagram profile. The Texan rapper, born in Houston, he knelt in front of his girlfriend in the place where the two fell in love. “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for a spell“, he wrote Fox in the post caption.

Right there, under that tree, Machine Gun Kelly he asked her to marry him while she knelt before him in turn. On the rapper’s Instagram profile, the 31-year-old showed the engagement ring that He drew specially for Megan Fox. A ring with emeralds and diamonds which he designed himself, with the British jeweler Stephen Webster. In the caption he wrote: “I designed it to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands ”.

The ring then divides into two rings and comes together to form a heart.

Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, which he had together with Emma Cannon. Megan Fox, of Oak Ridge in Tennessee, was married to Brian Austin Green (from 2010 to 2020), with whom he had three children: Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green And Journey River Green.

Megan Fox he expressed all his love and support for Machine Gun Kelly writing under his post that they have been through “hell” this year and a half, and that they did not expect the pain they would go through together. The actress expressed her happiness by finally saying that he has never laughed so much, before knowing MGK, and that “in this life and in every other“Will say yes.