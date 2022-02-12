Megan Fox, the new dominatrix look drives fans of the actress crazy: “Dracula’s maid” [FOTO]

In this hour the star of the big and small screen Megan Fox finalized the divorce from the producer Brian Austin Green and decided to celebrate by giving fans some really hot shots. The woman has in fact returned to update her page Instagram with explosive content to say the least, which drove all his followers crazy. With the caption «As Dracula’s maid»The actress showed herself with a dominatrix look, wearing a black bodysuit with different mesh segments while indulging in rather sensual attitudes (with a lot of sticking out tongue).

HERE THE PHOTOS SHARED BY MEGAN FOX

In fact, we recall that Green himself spoke of the break in his podcast in the spring of 2020: “We decided to part ways for a while. And so people started seeing in the tabloids that I was in Malibu more and more often, while she was in Calabasas.The man had declared, also adding that he did not want to deepen the story too much and that his ex-wife was not willing to talk about it.

“She told me: “I realized that while I was out of the country, working alone, I felt more like myself and I liked myself more during that experience. And I think it’s something worth pursuing for me ” – revealed on the same occasion the actor – I was shocked at first, but I can’t be really mad at her, because it’s not something she did on purpose. That’s how she felt, honestly“.

The relationship between Megan Fox and Austin Green began in 2004 (the year in which the two met on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith) and after about 5 years they are married. In addition, three children were born from their relationship – Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Simultaneously with the announcement made by the now ex-husband, Fox had been pinched by the paparazzi with Machine Gun Kelly, making the fans of both dream that there was a flirtation between them; the actress also appeared in a video of the rapper, “Bloody Valentine “, and the rumors have grown more and more over the months. In fact, in addition to the new style with which she wanted to celebrate the news, the engagement ring given to her by the singer strikes the attention of users.

Photo: Getty Images (Mike Coppola)

Read also: Megan Fox confesses: «I had a nervous breakdown after Transformers. It was a dark period “

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED