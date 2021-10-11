Megan Fox, the new surprise look is with silver hair

S.more and more transformist, Megan Fox temporarily leaves her usual brunette mermaid look for a long, bright one silver hair.

The radical change for his new film Johnny and Clyde, is announced with an already viral post on Instagram. And it reminds many of her friend’s Kim Kardashian a few years ago.

Megan Fox changes her look again and is dyed silver

In the last weeks Megan Fox has launched into the game of beauty experiments. For the Met Gala 2021 she sported a very short fringe like Betty Page, for the MTV Video Music Awards she returned with the parting in the middle and the long brunette hair but in a wet style version just out of the shower. Now steal the show again with the new silver hairstyle who posted a surprise on Instagram.

“Here’s the look of the devil’s daughter” writes the American star in the post, anticipating the look of her character Alana in the gangster story Johnny and Clyde coming to theaters in spring 2022.

The twin look with Kim Kardashian

The audacious change of the 35-year-old actress punctually teases the fans, who, as usual, split up. For some the new silver effect hairstyle it is very reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s in 2017 and indeed the similarities are surprising.

The waterfall of wavy hair long up to mid-back is in the same nuance silver blond, with the same dark regrowth and virtually identical make-up.

While there are those who go crazy for this new look, someone begs her to go back to her natural color. The director of Johnny and Clyde, Tom De Nucci explained Megan’s makeup choice in the film: “Her character is a very dark woman and her looks must reflect just that. We thought of a Disney princess, but in a bad girl version. Rebellious and a bit messed up “.

