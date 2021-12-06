Megan Fox: The on-trend nails come in pairs and a rock edge

La love story between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly proceeds at full speed. How do we know? From the couple nail art that the two lovebirds exhibited at the launch party of the new UN / DN LAQR unisex nail polish line.

Megan Fox, the trendy nails are in pendant with the boyfriend

Dressed in total black look, tattoos clearly visible for him, scarlet mouth and her lip contour, mixed rings and chains in no particular order. Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox they are more in love than ever, as can be seen from the harmony couple aesthetics exhibited at the launch party of the unisex nail polishes created by him under the name UN / DN LAQR.

The pink nail polish that unites

The 31-year-old rapper and 35-year-old actress appear more united than ever. On the red carpet of the event flaunt a couple manicure with the same shocking pink nail polish. The nail art is made by the artist Britney Boyce, who immediately posted the details of her work on Instagram.

“To get this look, first of all you need to apply the nail polish in the” Party Favor “shade” Boyce writes «then the nail is wrapped with a piece of fishnet stockings and the second color is applied with a toothbrush (in this case the nuance“ 25 to life ”).

To add a 3D effect I used the “Depressionist” nail polish also from the UN / DN LAQR brand. ” But, of course, the nail art of this super glam and modern two couldn’t end there.

“When the nails have dried,” continues the nail artist “I got a piercing and applied a ring. So you can attach metal chains, so they are joined forever “. Maybe this look has a very deep meaning and someone smells down the scent of orange blossom.

