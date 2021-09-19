Megan Fox, the Transformers star calls her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly ‘karmic’

Megan Fox confessed to believing in fate in connection with his relationship with his partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The actress talked about it during an interview with CR Fashion Book, in which she explored some aspects of her history with Kelly, after the separation from her husband Brian Austin Green.

“I think part of our connection comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirits, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane. Much of this is handled for us by our ancestors and spirits and energies. who watch over us “ Fox said. Some time ago Megan Fox confessed to being interested in playing a Marvel or DC character and entering the world of cinecomics.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of an independent film, Midnight in the Switchgrass in Spring 2020. Rumors later circulated that the two were a couple after the close of the set due to the COVID-19 pandemic, generating somewhat heated speculation about Fox’s separation from husband Brian Austin Green. after 10 years of marriage.

The two made their relationship public in June 2020, about a month after Green publicly revealed the split from Fox, which occurred in December 2019.

On Instagram often appear the curtains between the two boyfriends; Machine Gun Kelly teased Megan Fox after posting a girlfriend selfie for a hilarious reason.