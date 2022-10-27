Megan Fox: They are the children of the actress and this is the reason why they say she is a ‘bad mother’

It is no secret to anyone that the actress and model Megan fox She has been lucky enough to find love again, but that has only brought her some criticism where she has been branded as a ‘bad mother’.

And it is that the star has focused in recent weeks on her work and her new relationship, which is why many Internet users say that she has already forgotten her children, and she has had to defend herself.

It is worth mentioning that the 36-year-old model has had to clarify on more than one occasion because of the criticism they make of her sensuality, as they assure that after being a mother, she should behave differently.

But now, through networks, the star of the franchise ‘Transformers’, had to reply to a user Instagram who ‘claimed’ him for the whereabouts of his three children, and the fans applauded his great response.

And it is that in her most recent publication a man asked her about the whereabouts of her children, to which she replied sarcastically and forcefully for the alleged abandonment of her three descendants.

“Wait, wait, wait. I have kids?!? My God, I knew he had forgotten something! Quick, have someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them over to lost and found,” she wrote.

As expected, millions of fans applauded that he defended himself, since the three are currently at his father’s side, Brian Austin Green, and his new girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Who are the children of Megan Fox?

Although the criticism has not stopped, very few know the three children that the model had when she was married to the actor. Brian AustinGreen, and here we present them to you.

It is worth mentioning that despite the criticism he has received, he has decided not to create feminine or masculine stereotypes, since he supports each of the editions that his little ones take.

Meet the children of Megan Fox. Photo: Twitter

The couple began their relationship in 2004, when she was only 18 years old and he was 30, and the criticism was immediate, since the actor was already the father of a boy named Cassiusfruit of his relationship with the actress Vanessa Marcil.

On September 27, 2012, the first child of Megan foxand second from Brian, who was called Noah Shannon Green, who has aroused the curiosity of the press for wearing feminine garments when dressing.

The model’s eldest son has always shown his inclination towards women’s clothing, and the couple has had no choice but to support him, because at nine years of age he knows very well what he wants.

Fox’s second son was born on February 12, 2014, whom they decided to call Bodhi Ransom Green, and he is currently seven years old and has stolen the love of fans from his famous parents.

And finally, the family of actors was completed with the arrival of Journey River Greenwho came into the world on August 4, 2016, after a brief separation from the actress and Brian that ended in reconciliation.

