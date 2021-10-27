Megan Fox to GQ: “I suffer from body dysmorphism”. The meaning

Megan Fox suffers from body dysformism, or dysmorphophobia, and stated it in an interview with Gq Stile British: here’s what it means

Megan Fox she is beautiful, beautiful, no one has ever had similar doubts about her. Or maybe yes. She had them herself, because the American actress suffers from body dysmorphism. It is a disorder that consists in a continuous worry about some parts of one’s body, considered unpleasant by the people who are affected by it. The Hollywood star told about it in an interview published by Gq British style, in which he poses with his partner Machine Gun Kelly.

What is body dysmorphism –

The body dysmorphism it’s a I disturb which causes people who suffer from it to spend a lot of time worrying about their appearance. However, it would be wrong to believe that the individuals most prone to this phenomenon are the “ugliest” ones. As in the case of Megan FoxIn fact, many people who struggle with this problem have always been used to hearing compliments on their body, but this does not prevent them from ending up in this loop. Far from it. In fact, there is no correlation between aesthetics and the perception that these men (sometimes for the muscles) and these women have of themselves. Often they find unwelcome details in their own appearance that others do not notice at all, even after knowing it.

Dysmorphobia, a puzzle –

There are no unanimous theories, but it seems that the dysmorphophobia – another name for the disorder – is caused by the genetics, give her life experiences and other factors in a heterogeneous mixture that varies from case to case. In more serious cases, this disorder can also cause social and work / school problems. Some symptoms to recognize it are for example the tendency to compare one’s own body with that of others, as well as the frequent repetition of the mirror check (or the absolute hatred of mirrors). In fact, in its various forms, the disorder is quite widespread. According to some studies, almost the 3% some people suffer from it even for only a short period of their life. The incidence is slightly higher in women and usually occurs in adolescent age. As with other disorders of the same “family”, psychotherapy therapies are generally suggested, but each professional prescribes different treatments from case to case. Certainly there is that Megan Fox it is not an isolated case and it is not even in the world of VIPs, actors or showgirls. These are all environments in which the aesthetic perfection on which the careers of these people are based is always required – even implicitly.

What Megan Fox told Gq –

In the interview with Gq British style, Megan Fox she was very clear to admit the problem: “Yes, I suffer from bodily dysformism – her words -, I have a lot of deep insecurities. We can look at someone and think ‘that person is so beautiful, their life must be very easy’. I can tell you that that person probably doesn’t feel that way at all ”. It is therefore necessary to put aside one’s convictions as spectators. Megan Fox is beautiful, but she doesn’t feel comfortable with her body.

Artistic gymnastics and the abuse scandal –

The disturbance of the body dysmorphism it is also mentioned in the letter with which some US athletes of artistic gymnastics last February they accused the federation national and the coaches for “systematic physical and psychological abuse”. The 17 athletes, including three participants in the London Olympics in 2012, they founded the campaign Gymnasts for change to raise awareness on the issue and ensure that this does not happen again. In that text, among other things, we talk about deprivation of food and mistreatment and, among the consequences of these episodes, we read of “generations of girls with eating disorders and body dysmorphism”.