Megan Fox traveled to Chile to enjoy the Machine Gun Kelly show at Lollapalooza Megan Fox traveled to Chile to enjoy the Machine Gun Kelly show at Lollapalooza







Surprise generated the unexpected visit to Chile of Megan Fox, an actress who traveled with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. The American artist was presented this Sunday afternoon at Lollapalooza 2022.

The Hollywood star, famous for his work in films such as Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, was seen to one side of the VTR Stage while his partner performed before thousands of attendees.

As can be seen in the images, Fox was seen wearing a black jockey, a leather jacket, a bikini and ripped jeans.

The artist took advantage of the occasion to take several photos of the American singer, who offered a show that lasted just over an hour.

It should be noted that Colson Baker, the real name of Machine Gun Kelly, took advantage of the occasion to light a marijuana cigarette on stage, shouting “Viva Chile Mierda” on more than one occasion, unleashing the euphoria of the audience present. .

Baker will perform again within the framework of the music festival, but in its Brazilian version, next March 25-27.



