Megan Fox wants to be part of the Spice Girls

Megan fox stole a few sighs with her latest look.

The actress, 35, posted a pair of sultry selfies on Instagram on Monday, showing off a black mesh outfit and glamorous makeup.

Fox styled her hair half up, half down, with two sections tied back on either side of her face and her hair parted in the middle. The Jennifer’s Body star completed the look with lush lashes, white eyeliner and nude lipstick.

“Offering myself to the Spice Girls if they need a new member. Kind of BDSM,” Fox said of the shots.

Her latest post follows the news that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have welcomed a new pet to their pack. Kelly, 31, recently introduced her new kitten, whom they named Whiskey.

The “Emo Girl” singer posted a carousel of photos of Whiskey, who appears to be a Savannah cat, with him and his fiancée. In one of the photos, the couple paired cheetah print outfits with their new favorite feline.

“Welcome Whiskey to the XX gang,” Kelly wrote alongside the snaps.

Kelly and Fox adopted their new pet shortly after they got engaged. The “Bloody Valentine” singer proposed to Fox in January while the couple was vacationing in Puerto Rico.

“July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote on Instagram at the time. “We asked for magic. We didn’t realize the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And karma.”

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we walked through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And as in all lives before this, and as in all lives to follow, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

Fox and Kelly first met while making the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and confirmed their relationship in July 2020.