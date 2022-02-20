Megan Fox was “surprised” with the new son of her ex Brian Austin Green – Metro Puerto Rico

It’s been a very busy few weeks for Megan Fox.

The Transformers star recently formalized her split from Brian Austin Green, who just this week was announcing that his new partner, Sharna Burgess, was expecting the Beverly Hills 90210 actor’s fifth child.

Fox, who recently got engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, wasn’t expecting this news from her ex-husband, with whom she has three children.

Megan didn’t expect it

Megan Fox Photo: Grosby Group

“Megan was a little shocked when she found out that Sharna and Brian were expecting a child,” a source close to the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “Megan is focused on her own commitment, so she’s not thinking too much about how this new baby might affect her family dynamics with her and Brian’s kids.”

Fox and Green have three sons: Noah Shannon, nine, Bodhi Ransom, seven, and Journey River, five. The actor has an eldest son, 19, named Kassius, who was born from a previous relationship.

“Brian and Megan do things for the good of the children and have finally come to a point of peace and respect,” the source added. “They balance things out well and Megan knows she can’t stop Brian from pursuing her own happiness, and she likes Sharna and she thinks she’s sweet.”

It will be the fifth child of the actor

Brian Austin Green rose to fame for the series “Beverly Hills 90210” Photo: Getty Images

Green and Burgees announced last Wednesday, through their social networks, that their first child together will be a boy.

“We want to thank you all for your incredibly generous well wishes,” Green, 48, wrote. “We are very excited to be welcoming a baby boy around the 4th of July.”

“And suddenly my world will never be the same. Always bigger, always expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Burgess, 36, posted on her Instagram. “Brian Austin Green, I love your family. I love that it’s growing up and I love you. How did we get to be so lucky?

Green and Fox met in 2004 and married in 2010, separating in 2020 before finalizing their divorce this year.