Megan Fox wears a neon top almost impossible to wear and sweeps

The actress Megan fox has been dictating for more than a year fashion trends and this time he dazzled the streets of London by wearing a outfits neon green

The 36-year-old star was captured by paparazzi when she went out to lunch with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. He showed off his abs of steel by wearing an almost impossible-to-wear long-sleeved wrap top.

completed the look in shimmery black pants and welcomed fall with a black olar hat. She wore dizzying high heels and a tricolor coat.

Photo: Grosby Group

Machine Gun Kelly32, wore an aviator jacket louis vuitton that it had fur trimmings; he paired it with a black t-shirt and jeans.

But Megan fox He also surprised his followers by changing his characteristic black hair to blonde. She posted a photo of herself with platinum blonde hair on Instagram and wrote: “A sexy, but studious, Targaryen goes to Paris.” She added more than 126 thousand reactions in 20 minutes.

Machine Gun Kelly is on tour of Europe and Megan Fox has not missed the opportunity to pose in her best outfits, in addition to being photographed with him to quell rumors that their relationship is going through a pothole.

A source told the outlet Entertainment Tonight that the couple remains strong. “Everything is fine between the two of them and they still make time to see each other and maintain their relationship. Their wedding plans are still underway, but being so busy they are taking one day at a time.”

“Megan and MGK are pretty much done planning the wedding. They’re both on the same page, which has made things easier for them, but Megan is definitely organizing everything and has the final say on what goes and what doesn’t. They are very excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete happiness and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day,” she added.

Kelly and Fox are one of the most followed couples of the moment. They began their relationship in March 2020 after a crush on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

In January they got engaged and the rapper gave the actress an emerald and diamond ring.

“I know tradition is one diamond ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of spines that come together like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love. 11-1-2022,” shared Machine Gun Kelly.

Look at the photos of Megan fox in the upper gallery.