Megan Fox wears cropped pants and bucket hat to match MGK in Milan: photos

Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are pictured arriving at their hotel in Milan. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com * UK Customers - Images Containing Children Pixelate the face before posting*
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hulu's 'Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink' Documentary Premiere, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2022
Image Credit: QQPD/SplashNews.com

Megan fox, 36, did not disappoint with her choice of outfit on the last night of Milan Fashion Week on Monday, September 26. The actress wore a green tank top, dark green cropped pants, and an oversized red and green plaid shirt. that she threw herself on one of her shoulders. Megan also rocked a chic fuzzy red bucket hat and a pair of gold open-toed heels.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly in Milan, Italy on September 26 (Photo: QQPD / SplashNews.com)

the transformers the star dated her husband kelly machine gun, 32, in Italy. MGK copied his wife by wearing a fuzzy black bucket hat. The “Papercuts” singer followed up Megan’s red look with a burgundy trench coat that she wore over a black and red sweater. MGK completed her look with a pair of black pants and white sunglasses.

The couple went to dinner in Milan with MGK’s 13-year-old daughter Cassie. The teen was wearing a black padded jacket and a pair of ripped denim jeans. Casie also wore a black hat and beige Yeezy Foam Runners. MGK and Megan adorably held hands as they walked their only son to Da Giacomo restaurant.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly with her daughter Casie in Milan, Italy (Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Megan and MGK have been pretty quiet lately as they’ve been out on their general sale tour which ends on October 12. The couple’s hidden behavior made fans think they broke up, but that’s obviously not the case. hollywoodlife confirmed in August that the engaged duo are still head over heels in love and are going ahead with their wedding plans once the MGK tour is over.

“They are far from broken up and still planning to get married, but right now the main focus is on their tour, which will last until mid-October,” the source shared. They also confirmed that MGK and Megan are “joking about going to Vegas and eloping” instead of having a traditional wedding ceremony.



