Megan Fox Wears Neon Green for Machine Gun Kelly’s Concert

It’s not easy being green.

Megan Fox stepped out Wednesday in an all-green Jacquemus ensemble that showed off her cleavage and midriff.

She completed the look with a neon green bag and nude heels. Her purple nails offered a pop of color from the monochrome look.

The 36-year-old actress was on her way to see her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, perform live for his Mainstream Sellout Tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star and her husband-to-be, 32, have become style icons since going public with their relationship in May 2020.

During the premiere of MGK’s Hulu documentary “Life in Pink,” the duo wore matching pink outfits.

The “Good Mourning” actor wore a pink and blue Chet Lo crop top with white pants and completed the look with silver chains and white sneakers. His hair was dyed pink.

Fox also went all pink in a bodycon dress by Nensi Dojaka paired with pink strappy heels. She also traded in her signature brunette look for pink locks.

The Hollywood couple was recently forced to shut down marriage rumors after the singer referred to Fox as his “wife” during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Speaking of their relationship, MGK told “Entertainment Tonight” in June that calling Fox his girlfriend “feels too adolescent for the depth” of their relationship.

Fox, on the other hand, revealed that he calls her “every name,” including his “wife,” “twin flame,” and “being of ethereal light.”

“Nope, [we aren’t married]. We don’t know what’s going on,” added the actress.

“He’s on tour this year,” he continued. “When it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do it.”

In January, MGK took a knee after going public with their relationship in 2020.

This will be MGK’s first marriage and Fox’s second. The actress shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a daughter from a previous relationship.

