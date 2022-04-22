Megan Fox wears the most vibrant hair that is already trending: flamingo pink

In this last year, Megan fox She’s gone from black to blonde with several transitions and we have to face it, she looks amazing with all of them! But the actress has not limited herself only to the classic brown and bleached hair, but now she has taken a risk for a super vibrant tone that we know will be one of the summer obsession dyes: the pink flamingo.

In a photo we can see that it is a balayage with dark roots, but if you want to know more about what led to this transformation, as well as the keys to matching her look without dyeing her hair, keep reading!

Why did Megan Fox dye her hair pink?

news of the new Megan Fox pink hairwe saw it in the promotion post of the first and new film of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, with which he will make his directorial debut. ‘Good Mourning: A Comedy Stoner starring all these talented people and my six pack’, revealed Megan when she shared the news on her Instastories In the past week.

In the story we will also see Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, Dove Cameron and Becky G, so it is already becoming one of the most anticipated pop culture movies (and even of generation Z) of the moment. but taking up Megan Fox’s amazing hairon the poster is the first thing we turn to see, since it shows a balayage with dark roots and tips flamingo pinkcombined with a blue crop top with a heart and high-waisted jeans.

Pink flamingo: this is how you can achieve Megan Fox’s pink hair

Unless you want to undergo a period of bleaching and long hours in the salon, we have the news that you can achieve a look very similar to that of Megan fox without dyeing your hair. All you have to do is use a color depositing product semi-permanent or temporary, such as masks and even conditioners, in a shade flamingo pink as vibrant as hers, and sweep it a few inches down from the roots.

Some products that might work for you: Unicorn Hair in ‘Juicy’ by Lime Crime. Brights Cream Semi-Permanent Hair Color, in ‘Magenta’, by Ion. Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream, in Hot Hot Pink, by Manic Panic.