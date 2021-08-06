Megan Fox, what happened to your career? She explains it to us herself.

Megan Fox, on the crest of the wave a decade ago, has somewhat disappeared from the radar: let’s see what she has interpreted recently and what explanation she has given of her difficulties.

In 2007, when the Transformers by Michael Bay exploded on screens all over the world, Megan Fox became a star Hollywood, yet her star did not last long: the evil ones would attribute it to her acting skills not as stellar, overshadowed by her physical appearance as an ex-Victoria’s Secret model, but Megan did not remain completely still after that exploit. Let’s summarize how things went for her and read what explanation, very precise and detailed, she gave of her partial Debacle, also targeting the Hater.



See also

Eric Bana, what happened to the man who left the Hulk behind



After the double of Transformers (2007) and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Megan Fox has gone through five good years in which she has not been able to achieve equally striking successes: Jonah Hex (2010), where she was alongside Josh Brolin, was one of the few cinecomics to meet a loud fiasco, and after another attempt at a co-starring role in the misunderstood Passion Play, Megan appeared as a co-star in comedies such as The Dictator and These Are the 40s. It is easy that, despite having seen these feature films, you do not remember his presence.



Another subsequent double allowed her to briefly climb the slope: in the reboots Ninja Turtles (2014) and Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows (2016), in the role of journalist April O’Neil friend of the four heroes, has finally reappeared in two blockbusters, although perhaps not among the most profitable. Above all, the two films allowed her to reconcile with the producer Michael Bay, who had directed her in the two Transformers.

Ninja Turtles 2 – Out of the Shadows: Third Italian trailer of the film – HD



Just the “Bay affair” is, according to the same Megan Fox, the reason for her untimely fall into the world of Hollywood: she publicly lamented Michael’s crude and dictatorial methods, reiterating her esteem for the person but demolishing the director on set, being immediately targeted as ungrateful. He also compared him to Napoleon and Adolf Hitler, and it seems that it was this last outing that irritated him greatly. Steven Spielberg, producer of the Transformers saga: fired her immediately, forcing Bay to replace her with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the third chapter. This is Michael’s version, because the official version at the time was that Megan was tired of the saga.



In any case, Megan’s recent statements link these reckless releases to the failure of a film to which she cared very much and which perhaps, had it gone well at the release, would have contributed differently to her career. Megan talks about Jennifer’s Body (2009), written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody and starring Amanda Seyfried. Here are his words to the podcast Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Uncut:

The outcome of Jennifer’s Body depended a lot on my image at the time, from who was I for the media at that moment. The film couldn’t make it. I was a bit reviled just when the film was ready to come out, it was an interesting contrast, I was at thepeak of fame just before the film came out and then… the demolition started. […] I had a immediate breakage with some people I worked with in the environment. It happened just as I was promoting Jennifer’s Body, it exploded all at once. […] I think people saw me in a negative way, one with bad intentions, or just Empty and full of itself.

Anyway Megan, who says she’s happy with jennifer’s body’s recovery today by many fans, has gotten a permanent role for a season of New Girl, between 2016 and 2017, and is still active in low-cost films sometimes not even exported. Only this year she was a family mother in the children’s film Think Like a Dog, as well as a mercenary in the action b-movie RogEU. He is only 34 years old and has no intention of giving up.