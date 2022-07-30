Entertainment

Megan Fox: What made her mad? They capture Megan Fox rejecting her promised Machine Gun | Present

Megan Fox and Machine Gun are one of the most followed couples in the world of entertainmentin each event where they are presented They monopolize the cameras for their extravagant way of dressing and for how affectionate they always look.

However, not everything is always honey on flakes since they were captured during a not so loving moment.

In a video shared on TikTok The couple is seen walking the red carpet at the Daily Front Row Awards in Los Angeles.which took place in April, but contrary to the affectionate attitude they always have, they showed that they were not having a good time.

Megan Fox’s annoyed face became evident while her fiancé tried to smooth things over, The rapper is seen trying to hug her from behind to give her a kiss, but the actress rejected the approach and gave him a lethal look. with a nervous smile the also actor had no choice but to give him his space, immediately the model walks away and decides to pose alone.

The famous Hollywood star, 36, and singer, 32, they began their romance in July 2020 and in January of this year they got engaged.

