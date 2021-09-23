Megan Fox will be the villain in an updated version of Bonnie & Clyde

Megan Fox he will join the frontman of The All-American Rejects Tyson Ritter in Johnny & Clyde, an updated version of the classic Bonnie & Clyde story. The film will be directed by Tom DeNucci (Vault) And Chad A. Verdi (manufacturer of The Irishman). The interpreters of Johnny and Clyde will be announced soon. Filming has already begun in Rhode Island and the two actors, once cast, will join the production in October.

The plot of Johnny & Clyde

The two protagonists will be, in this version, criminals / serial killers madly in love with each other, on the run across the United States and perpetually engaged in new crimes. This time they will set their sights on a wealthy casino owned by crime boss Alana (Megan Fox). Tyson Ritter (seen in Preacher) will be his head of security.

Verdi will produce the film through his Verdi Productions together with Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr., Paul Luba And Nick Koskoff. Andre Relis, David Gere, JD Beaufils, Jessica Bennett, Mickey Guerin, Anthony Gudas And Chelsea Vale are the executive producers.

Chad A. Verdi said: