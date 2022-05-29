Megan Fox wore Vans with a dress for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding

See photos of his all-black ‘fit’.

Megan Fox gave Instagram followers a peek at her very Kravis-branded wedding attire. Attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s third wedding ceremony, Megan wore a sparkly black dress with a surprise choice of footwear.

Megan posed for an Instagram photo of herself hugging Machine Gun Kelly in a strapless black dress. Zuhair Murad’s design featured a beaded corset with a floor-length skirt. Thigh-high slits were on either side of the bottom of her dress.

Going all black, she paired her dress with her choice of shoes. As shown in the second image of her Instagram post, Megan was wearing Classic Old Skool Vans. It’s unclear if the comfy slippers were part of a mid-wedding shoe change, but they definitely matched her overall look.

The star chose a subtle glam palette, wearing pink lipstick and her long hair parted in the middle. Her eyelashes looked especially voluminous, while her cheeks showed a hint of blush. “We went to a wedding,” she captioned the photos.

This wasn’t the first time Megan’s formal wear choice paired perfectly with MGK’s fit.