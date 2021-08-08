News

Megan Fox wrote a message for Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram that shows how serious they are

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have made it official away Instagram their relationship, which began a few months ago. First came the first post “couple” published on the account of the singer, now has also come that of the actress who, more than just a photo, is a declaration of love. “My heart is yours”, Megan wrote in a shot that portrays her along with her sweetheart. Yes, the two are serious!

Recently the couple recounted in a joint interview how their love was born on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass: it was a real lightning strike!In the exact second when I was in a room with him, I said hello to him and looked him in the eye, I knew it was what I call a twin flame. We are two halves of the same soul” megan said.

The actress has found love again after the end of the ten-year report with Green, Brian Austin. The two had three children: Noah Shannon, aged 7, Bodhi Ransom, aged 6, and Journey River, aged 3. Also Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter, Casie, aged 12, who lives with his mother Emma Cannon.

