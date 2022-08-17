Image credit: Shutterstock

kelly machine gun (b. colson baker32) resumes his blanket sale tour in September, and when it does, kourtney kardashian it will be ready. her husband, Travis Barker, performed with MGK on three dates of the North American leg of the tour, and Kourtney, 43, was his proud “tour wife.” For him kardashian alum, it’s been a chance to peek into Travis’s world and live a different kind of life, and he got a crash course through Megan fox. “Megan has accompanied Colson on numerous performances before, so she, even though she’s not with them at the moment,” says a KarJenner source. hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY, “he gave Kourtney a lot of advice before he hit the road.”

Megan, 36, told Kourtney “how to pack properly for the road, but how to stay connected with your kids when they’re away,” the source shares with HollywoodLife. “It’s nothing really new for Kourtney, but she thought it was really sweet that Megan took the time to show that she cares. Kourtney is happy to return home soon and see her children.”

“Although Kourtney has known Travis for years, she never experienced what life was like while traveling with him,” the source continues. “Sure, it’s just a couple of shows, but she [loved] every moment He’s a completely different side of Travis than she’s ever seen, and she thinks he’s just as hot. Kourtney is so grateful to be able to tag along with Travis, and she jokingly calls herself a groupie all the time. She is happy to be by his side so soon after his health problem, and she is so proud that he came through even with a broken thumb. Kourtney is having the time of her life and soaking up every moment.”

At this time, it is unclear if Travis will make the transoceanic flight to play drums on the European leg of the blanket sale route. The tour resumes on September 17 in Cologne, Germany, and from there it will visit some of the major cities in Western Europe: Zurich, Paris, London, Glasgow, Dublin, Amsterdam, etc. If Travis decides to do some of the dates, they hope Kourt will tag along with him on a road trip around Europe.

fashion items now being trending now Angelina Jolie’s 14-year-old son Knox is as tall as her at the grocery store: photo Penélope Cruz wears an orange swimsuit on a boat in Italy: photo How Angelina Jolie’s kids are helping her deal with 17-year-old Zahara leaving for college

“Kourtney has so much fun going on tour with Travis,” says a second KarJenner source. hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was exciting to experience the life of a rock star. She’s had her own fame for a long time and is used to screaming fans, but the excitement of this was on a whole other level. She is so proud to be Mrs. Travis Barker, she loved touring and she is encouraging Travis to do more shows so she can go on tour again.”