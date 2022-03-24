Megan Fox’s blonde hair in the first image of the movie ‘Johnny & Clyde’

Megan Fox will return to the big screen in 2022 with the film Johnny & Clydea film inspired by the legendary pair of robbers Bonny & Clyde. This production directed by Tom DeNucci will star Avan Jogia, who will play Johnny, and Ajani Russell, who will play Clyde, a couple very much in love who will be involved in a spiral of serial murders.

Fox will have a supporting role as Alana, a mobster who runs a casino alongside her head of security, Tyson Ritter. This place will be the objective of the couple, who devises a plan to steal all the money.

“Megan Fox’s character is very dark. I don’t want to give too much away, but visually it would be like a Disney princess, but a very dark, twisted version of it. She looks amazing…like an evil princess, in a kind of strange Disney line”, the director said a few months ago.

After several months of filming, one of the first images of the actress in which she appears unrecognizable has been revealed. Due to script requirements, Megan has been forced to change her usual hair color, an almost black dark brown, for a striking platinum blonde.

In the snapshot you can see Machine Gun Kelly’s fiancée with her usual long wavy hair, in an almost silver tone, posing very seriously dressed in a mauve lace bodysuit, lilac pants and yellow heeled sandals.

A few weeks ago Fox already shared with his followers an image in which he showed his characterization to play his new character, which he described as “the daughter of the devil”. A publication that went viral due to her change of look, with her blonde hair and slightly darker roots.





At first, many thought that Megan had dyed her long brown hair, but the truth is that she used a wig to achieve this temporary change of look. There were many followers who quickly found a resemblance of the actress with the most mediatic sisters in the United States: the Kardashians.

His resemblance to Kim Kardashian became viral in networks

A comparison that was not unreasonable since Megan goes out with the best friend of Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker. “Wait, I thought it was Kim Kardashian” or “You give yourself an air of Kim Kardashian” were some of the most repeated comments.