Megan Fox’s boyfriend breaks his face in concert | INSTAGRAM SPECIAL

Megan Fox’s boyfriend breaks his face in concert. The rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who maintains a relationship with the beautiful Megan Fox, has always attracted attention for his extravagant personality, in addition to the fact that he does not mind putting his physique at risk.

The musician was once again in the spotlight after his extravagant performance in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, where he garnered attention for jump down a zip line that crossed the entire stadium, making their fans go crazy too.

Before showing off his prowess, the star sang “Cleveland fit, clevelandwherever I go is where Cleveland is, so when the world ends, I think you’ll know where I’ll be, bitch… where I come from.”

But what caught the attention is that in his Instagram stories he published that he also suffered another facial injury, after break a glass of wine on your headso you can see how the blood runs down his face.

This abrupt decision was made in boasting that he had been asked to stop the concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium, because they had already warned him that if he continued they would charge him a large fine of $70,000 for every ten minutes that the presentation continues.

So the 32 year old artist She said, “You know what I’m saying to that? We’re not stopping this concert for a f… I’m a bitch… rich!” So she went on with her “Mainstream Sellout” tour.

INSTAGRAM SPECIAL



At the end of june, Machine Gun Kelly he also shattered a champagne glass on his face and spilled his blood during a performance in New York. On that occasion, the singer also shared the moment in his Instagram stories.

Fans speculate love breakup

Megan Fox and Machine they had forged their relationship even by drinking blood, however, in recent days fans speculate that the artists they have decided to separateafter detecting a supposed revealing signal.

Well, they have said that the actress has kept a very low profile on social networks, and it was in June when they were seen together for the last time, at the premiere of ‘Life in Pink’. Also, in her latest posts, Megan only uploads photos of herself.