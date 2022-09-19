Megan Fox’s breakfast secret to start her day with everything

Fox is praised throughout the world thanks to her body, and not everything you see is genetics, it is also hard work and proper nutrition, and for this reason today you will learn how to make a recipe that starts with one of the ingredients that is not may be missing from the actress’s breakfast.

September 19, 2022 11:49 a.m.

Megan fox is without a doubt one of the actresses most dedicated to healthy eating, and the results can be seen in each of the opportunities in which Fox appears in public. One of the characteristics that stand out about his diet is that everything is usually organic, which allows him to take more conscientious care of his body.

Like Megan Fox’s breakfast: learn how to make this nutritious omelette with egg whites.

At breakfast Megan try to eat two egg whites, almonds and a fruit salad. Today we will take part of the elements of her breakfast, the egg whites, to make a delicious recipe that Fox herself could enjoy if she wanted to.

Ingredients:

Egg white (4 units) 140 g

Fine Herbs chopped, 2 tablespoons or to taste

Salt

ground black pepper

lemon 1

extra virgin olive oil

Preparation:

The first thing you should do is select the herbs that you want to incorporate into the tortilla, which can be spinach, basil, cilantro, parsley or any other herb of your choice, wash them and finely chop them, enough to obtain two tablespoons of them.

Like Megan Fox’s breakfast: learn how to make this nutritious omelette with egg whites.

Beat the egg whites very well in a bowl until they are fluffy, add the herbs, salt, pepper and cook in a skillet over medium heat until crisp on the edges, flip and cook for 4 more minutes. When serving, add a little lemon zest or, if you prefer, lemon juice and enjoy this delicious option, perfect for naturally nourishing your body.