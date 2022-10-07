Megan Fox’s change of look for which they say she looks like “Barbie”

Megan fox, who recently marked his return to the cinema with the film ‘Until death: Surviving is the best revenge’, used his social networks once again to share his new and daring look. The actress always sets a trend with her different outfits, however this time her originality did not go through her wardrobe.

And it is that in the publication that he made, you can see how he left aside his usual and classic dark hair to dye it a platinum blonde that gives him a lot of strength and renews his image. Particularly this new look of Fox made her fans compare her to a doll ‘Barbie’.

Megan He made precisely two publications, both with this new look that he chose. In the first image, she is seen wearing a total denim look made up of a short Natasha Zinko dress, a long coat and high boots. That first post had something particular, since the artist made reference to a famous couple from the early 2000s.

“If Britney and Justin had been Greenwich Village art school dropouts instead of Disney Channel sweethearts.”he wrote in the caption of the photo, referring to the outfit with which Britney Spears Y Justin Timberlake they wore at an award ceremony in 2001, when they were dating.

In the second post, Fox She appeared in a corset, draped and see-through dress by Kim Shui, which she accessorized with an Alexander Wang coat and Paris Texas boots in a similar tone. This new image of Megan It fell like a glove to attend Fashion Week in Paris. At the gala she was seen with her hair loose, a hairstyle parted in the middle and soft waves at the ends.

Let us also remember that a couple of days ago, the actress had already made headlines for wearing pants from this same Kim Shui line. It was a super daring garment, made with a snakeskin print fabric, with nets that let a glimpse of her enviable legs. Megan He aroused sighs with this look by not wearing underwear with these pants, a suggestive appearance to highlight his ever-present sensuality.

The style of the model has changed a lot since she is in a couple with Machine Gun Kelly. In fact, ever since she started dating the musician, to whom she is engaged and has wedding plans, she has abandoned her former appearance of absolute cuteness to become more imposing and stronger to the eye.

Radically, with this new blonde hair, Megan takes up part of that previous romantic and sweet style, without neglecting its enormous sensuality. In short, another visual impact that once again left all his followers speechless, amazed at these changes that always look so good on him.