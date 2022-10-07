Entertainment

Megan Fox’s change of look for which they say she looks like “Barbie”

Megan fox, who recently marked his return to the cinema with the film ‘Until death: Surviving is the best revenge’, used his social networks once again to share his new and daring look. The actress always sets a trend with her different outfits, however this time her originality did not go through her wardrobe.

And it is that in the publication that he made, you can see how he left aside his usual and classic dark hair to dye it a platinum blonde that gives him a lot of strength and renews his image. Particularly this new look of Fox made her fans compare her to a doll ‘Barbie’.

