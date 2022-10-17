Megan Fox’s crop top that took all eyes

Fashion suits you perfectly. However and no matter where you go, Megan fox always shows off her “unreal” figure and this time she did it with a crop top that drew all eyes. This time she was caught by the paparazzi just as she was leaving the Elite Aesthetics spa in Los Angeles. Simple, but irresistible.

A casual look: crop top and leggings

The actress and also model Megan fox She proved that she can look glamorous even in sportswear when she was spotted by paparazzi leaving the Elite Aesthetics spa in Los Angeles. The crop top black cinched almost to her waist and matching sweatpants drew all eyes.

And to this outfit she added an accessory: a silver chain. She demonstrated maximum comfort while wearing a black coat that evidenced, once again, a sporty, yet sophisticated look with this mini leather garment underneath. The detail is that as simple as that and with natural-looking makeup, she is still beautiful.

Megan fox bet on the crop top in their casual looks – Source: Instagram @meganfox

another look of Megan fox: crop top neon

The actress wore a neon ensemble of Jacquemus that again took all eyes, although this time it was due to the color and not only to its statuesque figure.

To be on trend, this fluorescent outfit is a spectacular outfit made up of a crop top Halter neckline and slightly flared pants fitted at the waist.

The crop top of Megan fox that took all eyes – Source: Instagram @meganfox

The detail is how she completed her look: she added brown shoes and a purple manicure. And this glamor was increased with a green bag and nude makeup on the eyelids to highlight his look.

Another great bet to get inspired

Fuchsia is one of the trendiest colors of the moment and Megan fox joined the trend not to be left out. Before this new fashion hit, the public was shown with two high-impact costumes. In one she had a pink body-hugging dress and in another a set of crop top and a high-waist miniskirt with matching gathers.

And you, with what would you combine this garment? Tell us.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.