Megan Fox’s crop top that took all eyes

Photo of James James2 hours ago
Fashion suits you perfectly. However and no matter where you go, Megan fox always shows off her “unreal” figure and this time she did it with a crop top that drew all eyes. This time she was caught by the paparazzi just as she was leaving the Elite Aesthetics spa in Los Angeles. Simple, but irresistible.

A casual look: crop top and leggings

The actress and also model Megan fox She proved that she can look glamorous even in sportswear when she was spotted by paparazzi leaving the Elite Aesthetics spa in Los Angeles. The crop top black cinched almost to her waist and matching sweatpants drew all eyes.

